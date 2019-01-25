GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sherrell Evans, an Upstate mother, feels in the dark after her son came home from school with a broken bone.
She said she was never informed.
She said her 6 year-old son was hurt on the playground and had been living with his injury until her motherly instincts told her something wasn't right.
"He was playing with his siblings but he wasn't using his left arm and I said 'Zyhier 'are you okay?' and he said 'Yes Mom I'm okay," Evans explained.
But this six year-old is sitting on the bench these days because it turned out, he was not okay.
"I noticed he wasn't using his arm so I said 'Come here, Junior, raise your hand above your head,' when I was like raise your hand, he tried but it wouldn't go anywhere," Evans said.
Doctors said he broke had a broken bone in two different places. His mother said it happened on the playground when he fell from a slide. Evans said she wished the school had notified her immediately of the injury.
"I would have liked a phone call or anything," Evans said. "Even if they had called me, I could have taken him to the ER on Friday, I just wish the school would have handled it different."
Greenville County Schools said they wish the situation had been handled differently too. The school district said it is their policy to send an injured child to a school nurse immediately. They released a statement:
"It is also our policy to call parents immediately when an accident occurs at school. Protocol was not followed in this case. The child was treated in the classroom and parents were informed in a written note placed in the child's backpack. We regret that this injury occurred on our watch and that the child's family did not receive the level of communication we expect."
Evans said she is just saddened by the situation because she would never want her son to be in so much pain for an extended period of time.
The school district said communication is where trust begins with parents and Evans agrees, saying it's invaluable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.