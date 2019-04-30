GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County Schools spokesperson Beth Brotherton said Monday that administrators are investigating after a student allegedly posted a racially charged message on social media.
Brotherton says the student attends Hillcrest High School, though they were not present at school Tuesday.
Administrators are investigating the incident. Out of extreme caution, however, Brotherton says extra district personnel are on campus.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
