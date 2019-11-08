GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said an investigation into the strong odor of marijuana coming from a car parked in the Berea High School parking lot resulted in the discovery of a gun, and led to charges for a student at another school.
GCS spokesperson Beth Brotherton said an administrator at Berea High School called deputies after smelling a strong odor of marijuana coming from a student vehicle in the parking lot.
When deputies searched the vehicle, Brotherton said deputies did not find any drugs, but they did find a weapon in the glove box.
"The student who drives the vehicle was questioned by deputies who determined that the gun did not belong her and that she was unaware of its presence," Brotherton stated in a news release. "The investigation revealed that the gun belonged to a student at Southside High School."
Brotherton said the Southside student was charged by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and both students will be recommended for expulsion from Greenville County Schools.
Lt. Ryan Flood identified the Southside student as Chase Nathan Hayurst, 18, and said the teen was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and possession of a stolen pistol.
Flood said deputies' investigation revealed the Berea student had dropped off Hayurst at Southside earlier in the day and did not know Hayurst had the gun in the vehicle.
Hayurst was booked in the county detention center on a $7,500 bond
Brotherton said no threats were made against students at either school.
