GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools confirmed Tuesday that one of more than two dozen men charged by Greenville police after a prostitution sting is employed as a P.E. teacher at Taylors Elementary School.
The school district said Jon Paul Placko, who was charged with prostitution on May 2, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of his case.
Placko has been employed by Greenville County Schools for 19 years. He previously worked at Buena Vista Elementary, Fountain Inn Elementary, Plain Elementary, Woodmont Middle School, Northwest Middle School and Brushy Creek Elementary.
