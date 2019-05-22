SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Officials with Greenville County Schools announced the arrest of a middle schooler Wednesday afternoon after they allegedly brought a BB gun to school.
According to Greenville County Schools Spokesperson, Beth Brotherton, a staff member at Mauldin Middle School was alerted by a student that they suspected another child had a BB gun in their possession.
The accused student was located, and quickly isolated in a secure area.
Brotherton says the school resource officer searched the student's belongings and found the BB gun. It was confiscated, and the student suspended.
The child will be recommended for expulsion.
