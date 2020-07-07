GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) At a press conference on Tuesday, Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis announced one person had been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting at Lavish Lounge.
The suspect, identified as Jarquez Kezavion Cooper was reportedly apprehended without incident in Georgia.
He's been charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and seven counts of attempted murder.
Cooper is reportedly being cooperative with authorities in Georgia, and will be extradited to Greenville County.
The sheriff said Cooper was arrested with the help of Athens-Clarke County Police, Gwinnett Police, members of the Secret Service and FBI.
Sheriff Lewis says they're working to identify three other persons of interest who are still being sought. He believes they are in the Athens or Atlanta areas of Georgia.
Thus far, investigators have not identified anyone from the Upstate who may have been involved in the shooting.
Sheriff Lewis said the incident followed some sort of scuffle at the front of the stage. Surveillance footage indicates a person on stage flashed gang signs at some individuals in the crowd. The parties went back and forth before one of the shooters reportedly presented a handgun and fired shots.
Twelve rounds were fired, and ten people were hit. Sheriff Lewis says that though multiple people were found to have been in possession of weapons, they believe only two actually fired.
