GREENVILE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Wednesday the Greenville County Sheriff's Office released a Critical Incident Community Briefing on their YouTube page in regards to a K-9 handler placed on administrative leave for an incident back in April.
Back in May the sheriff’s office said the K-9 handler was placed on leave after a man wanted out of Florida was bitten multiple times by a K-9 after deputies tracked down the suspect in Greenville County.
The incident happened on April 28 on Columbia Avenue.
Deputies said they were called there to locate Kevin Leroy Scott White, 47.
When deputies arrived, they said they saw White drive up on a moped in the yard. He then jumped off the bike and ran into nearby woods.
“The deputies and K-9 began tracking him and eventually located White hiding inside of a dishwasher unit, underneath a porch at a nearby mobile home park,” Lt. Ryan Flood said in a news release Tuesday.
A K-9 bit White on his side upon locating him, Flood said.
“During the bite, the K-9 handler lost his footing, resulting in slack on the leash and the K-9 released his bite before reengaging on the back of the suspect’s head,” Flood added.
White was transported to the hospital for treatment, and on his release, was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center for Failure to Stop for a Blue Light, Driving Under Suspension, Failure to Register a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Resisting Arrest.
Deputies said they found crystal meth on White when he was arrested.
“Upon initial review of this case, investigators within the Office of Professional Standards have placed the K-9 handler, Deputy Kenneth Sandefur, a 5 year veteran, on Administrative Leave and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division was called in to investigate any potential violations of the law,” Flood said.
Deputies posted their Critical Incident Community Briefing video on the GCSO YouTube channel here or you can watch it below. Warning: this video is graphic and contains explicit language.
