GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released a Critical Incident Briefing video detailing the events leadings up to the deputy-involved shooting that claimed the life of Willie Jermaine Robinson on February 10.
Deputies said they were dispatched to an address on Murrell Road where Robinson claimed he had been poisoned.
When deputies arrived, they heard a gunshot from inside the home and said Robinson had shot a woman inside.
A standoff ensued and deputies eventually surrounded Robinson outside the home.
In the video, Robinson can be seen pointing a gun into the air and firing twice as deputies advise him to put down the gun.
As Robinson pointed the gun toward deputies, they opened fire.
GRAPHIC WARNING: The video released by deputies shows Robinson being struck by the gunfire.
Deputies said both a SLED and an internal investigation into the deputies’ actions are ongoing.
PREVIOUSLY - Coroner identifies suspect fatally shot during deputy involved shooting in Greenville; SLED investigating
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.