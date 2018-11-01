GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown on Thursday announced his office will begin posting in-depth videos on critical incidents, including officer-involved shootings, in-custody deaths, and incidents where deputies’ use of force sends suspects to the hospital.
“The days of withholding critical information from the public are behind us,” Brown said in a news conference.
Brown announced his office will begin posting Critical Incident Community Briefings in an effort to keep people informed and to “allow everyone to gain a comprehensive understanding of what took place.”
The video briefings are modeled after a program developed by the Los Angeles Police Department, according to Lt. Ryan Flood.
Flood said the videos will offer the objective facts of the critical incidents as they unfolded and can be an educational tool, offering insight on why deputies acted the way they did. The videos will include a geographic layout and any body, dash, or surveillance camera footage if available, as well as 911 recordings, and other media relevant to the case. The videos will be uploaded to YouTube within 45 days of the incident.
Certain aspects may be redacted or blurred out to protect the integrity of the investigation.
Solicitor Walt Wilkins said the videos will be a great tool to give people the info they need to maintain their confidence in law enforcement.
