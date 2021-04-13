GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they have located the stolen Booze Buggy.
The Booze Buggy is a vintage mobile bartending service. The trailer was stolen on Monday, April 11 from a home on Bridgewater Drive.
Deputies found the Booze Buggy vandalized near Forestville Baptist Church on Old McElhaney Road.
Deputies are still are asking anyone with information to come forward and r Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.
