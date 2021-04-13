GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for information regarding a stolen 7X14 enclosed trailer called the Booze Buggy.
The Booze Buggy is a vintage mobile bar bartending service. The trailer was stolen on Monday, April 11 from a home on Bridgewater Drive.
Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the stolen Booze Buggy to contact Investigator Morgan at 884-467-8299 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
