GREENVILLE, SC (Fox Carolina) -- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says a deputy is now off the job after video of an arrest made its rounds on social media.
Back in August, the video had more than 30,000 views since being posted.
The sheriff's office says one of the deputies involved in the arrest was terminated on September 11 for conduct unbecoming of an officer following and internal affairs investigation into the arrest.
"You're on the ground and you're under control by these guys, no one has the right to stand on you and punch you."
Greenville County deputies couldn’t say what led up to the arrest, but in one of the videos released by an auto shop employee, you hear one deputy try to explain by saying, "The guy ran from us. We tackled him to the ground. He wouldn’t put his hands behind his back and we did punch him.” You then hear that deputy reiterate the man wouldn’t comply.
With the video receiving thousands of views, there are mixed comments. We spoke to Zebbie and his charges range from driving under suspension to resisting arrest.
Zebbie said on the evening of Monday, August 5, he is still recovering from the incident. We will continue to cover what led up the arrest.
On Tuesday, Greenville County deputies released Hudgens' arrest warrants. It states he was being stopped for an "equipment violation."
Hudgens said he had no interaction with law enforcement that Thursday until a deputy ran up behind him. He, Traci Fant and the tire shop owners claim deputies did not use blue lights. We are still waiting to hear from the sheriff's office if that is the case or not. "I'm not trying to resist, I just wanna know what's going on," Hudgens said.
Community activist, Traci Fant, said while many say Zebbie did not comply, Fant said there was no opportunity presented to comply with officers.
In the arrest warrant, deputies' notes state:
"The defendant did willfully and actively resist arrest by turning and blading his body in a fighting stance and trying to push away the deputy engaged in the arrest process. The defendant looked back and saw the deputy telling him to stop. At this point, a reasonable person would infer that they were not free to leave."
