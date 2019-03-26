GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County Coroner Kent Dill confirmed his office had been called to a possible shooting near Wade Hampton Boulevard Tuesday evening. 

According to Greenville County Dispatch, deputies initially responded to the area to check out a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. 

Dill said his office was called shortly after.

Both he and deputies are in the beginning stages of their investigation. 

We have a crew en route. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates. 

