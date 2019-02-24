GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a woman who was believed to have died of a car collision on Sunday may have been a victim of a homicide.
Coroner Kent Dill says 21-year-old Jayla Thomas of Greenville was found dead on Piedmont Highway, near Old Pelzer Road around 1:12 p.m. Initially, emergency crews began investigating it as a single car collision, but Dill says upon further investigation, his office revealed Thomas' death is suspicious and not related to a collision.
As of writing, the coroner's office has not released the cause of death. The manner of death is also pending, but Dill says the case is being investigated as a homicide alongside the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
An autopsy for Thomas will be performed on Monday.
