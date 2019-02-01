GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatchers says deputies are investigating a reported armed robbery at a local Dollar Tree Friday evening.
County dispatchers tell FOX Carolina they got the call at 8:18 p.m. from the Cedar Lane Road location and have begun their investigation.
Greenvillle County deputies later confirmed nobody was hurt and were able to release more details about what happened. According to GCSO, a man wearing all black with a covering over his face entered the store, armed with a handgun. Deputies say the man demanded cash from inside the store before stealing a clerk's car keys and getting away in the employee's green 2004 Toyora Camry. We're told the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Later Friday evening, GCSO said they recovered the Camry a short distance away, but were still working to identify the suspect.
Anyone with information about the scene is asked to call GCSO at 864-271-5210, or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
