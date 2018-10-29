GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say a man who was suspected of impersonating law enforcement in the northern part of the county is now in custody.
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 17 year-old, Thomason Michael Barrett Hand with four counts of Impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer.
Investigators learned that Hand represented himself as a law enforcement officer at four separate locations, by verbally identifying himself as such and displaying a badge and what appeared to be a handgun, handcuffs and a radio on his waist.
Investigators say Hand was able to acquire the law enforcement equipment through a relative who is a law enforcement officer without the relative knowing.
According to GCSO, the man was driving a dark gray Ford Explorer with working interior blue lights and a siren.
Hand was transported to the Greenville County Detention Center where he was released on a $4000 bond.
