GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in finding a man who was reported missing Wednesday evening.
Deputies say 36-year-old James Andrew Matthews was reported missing around 7:20 p.m. They say Matthews reportedly suffers from borderline autism.
He was last seen at 8:00 a.m. leaving a residence on Howell Road wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and black pants. He apparently left on foot.
Anyone who sees James is asked to call 911 immediately. If you have information on his whereabouts, deputies ask that you call (864) 271-5210.
