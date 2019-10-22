GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they believe a breeding champion dog was stolen from its home, and they're asking for help finding it.
Deputies say the Bichon Frise Breeding Champion, valued at $10,000, went missing from a home on Log Shoals Road on October 13.
4-year-old Leah is microchipped, and they say it was scanned at the Petco on Harrison Bridge Road in Simpsonville a short time after she was reported missing. Deputies say Leah was in the company of a female between the ages of 30 and 40-years-old.
The small, white dog weighs about 11 pounds.
If anyone has information on little Leah's whereabouts, they're asked to call Investigator Ballenger at (864) 371-3608 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME in reference to case #19-180382.
