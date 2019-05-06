Church break in suspect, May 5

The Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying this girl, who they say broke into Aiken Chapel Baptist Church on April 30. 

 Source: Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook Monday asking for help identifying a church break-in suspect. 

According to the post, a girl broke into Aiken Chapel Baptist Church on April 30. 

A surveillance image was captured of the suspect, and police are asking that anyone with information on who she may be reach out to them by calling Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME. 

