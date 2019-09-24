GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Deputies in Greenville County are searching for a person they say broke into a local Dollar General on two separate occasions in early September.
According to deputies, the Piedmont Highway store was burglarized on September 5 and 7.
The suspect was caught on surveillance video, wearing all black with a Mickey Mouse hat.
Anyone with information on who the person may be is asked to contact Investigator Bowers at (864) 371-3642 or CrimeStoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
