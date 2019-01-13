GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating after an elderly man was found deceased Sunday afternoon.
Dep. Sean Zukowsky with GCSO says the man was found near the 100 block of Old Piedmont Highway around 2:30 p.m. Zukowsky says the man, who is unidentified as of writing, was discovered in a culvert.
Deputies and the Greenville County Coroner's Office continue to investigate. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates as we get them.
