Bethany Wesley (Photo: Greenville County S.O./ April 6, 2019)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies have found an autistic woman who went missing Saturday afternoon, FOX Carolina crews on scene confirm. 

Greenville County dispatch confirmed that she was found at a restaurant, safe and sound. 

GCSO says 23-year-old Bethany Kittye Wesley went missing from her home on Lake Fairfireld Drive around 3 p.m.

