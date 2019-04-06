GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies have found an autistic woman who went missing Saturday afternoon, FOX Carolina crews on scene confirm.
Greenville County dispatch confirmed that she was found at a restaurant, safe and sound.
GCSO says 23-year-old Bethany Kittye Wesley went missing from her home on Lake Fairfireld Drive around 3 p.m. She stands at 5 fet 6 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. We're told she is wearing a green shirt with a palmetto tree on the back, blue jeans, and pink shoes that look like Crocs.
Anyone who knows where Bethany is should call GCSO immediately.
