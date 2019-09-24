GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) There are pictures and text messages in a cousin chat group stored in Braeylon Jones' phone. Those messages spark memories and good times shared with his family.
“We’re real tight, real close," Jones said.
However, back on January 19, the usual text messages turned into frantic calls. One in particular came from his cousin, Kendall Brown's brother.
“He just broke down and I couldn’t believe it- my little cousin- gone," Jones said.
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say someone shot and killed Kendall Brown. They found him inside a home in Simpsonville just off Reedy Acres Road.
“My cousin- he’s gone, gone forever. And then the fact that we don’t know who did it or why. It still leaves questions in your head," Jones said.
Brown's homicide case is one of 11 unsolved homicide cases within the last three years that was highlighted during a news confernece at the sheriff's office on Tuesday.
“No one case is more important than the other. No one victim is more important than the next," Traci Fant said.
Fant is a community activist with Freedom Fighters Upstate South Carolina.
“It’s also important to know that these cases still exists to, so they can also help push for answers," Fant said.
Greenville County Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown says they need tips.
“We will try to protect as much as we can anybody that comes forward with information on any of these cases that need to be closed," Brown said.
Loved ones like Jones never forget the day they lost their family members. He honors Brown by wearing a bracelet with his nickname.
“His nickname was Narley Niko," Brown said.
But, he wants other to remember him too.
“He was so young. He was a good guy and it was senseless.”
Since January 2019 investigators have worked 20 homicide cases. They say 17 of them are solved and 3 of them remain unsolved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.