GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a body was found in the woods off Oak Grove Road in Landrum Saturday morning.
According to deputies, they received a call around 10:50 a.m. from a person scouting for deer who said they came across a decomposing body in the wooded area about a mile from the road.
Deputies say the investigation is in its early stages, and details are limited.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
MORE NEWS:
Actor playing Clemson player in film says he once lived right across street from Memorial Stadium
8-year-old cancer survivor throws first pitch at Braves game
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.