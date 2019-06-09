GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a mobile home park early Sunday morning in reference to a gunshot wound victim.
According to a press release, deputies were called around 2:13 to Dixie Estates Mobile Home Park on Holder Lane.
Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male who was shot at least once. EMS transported him to a local hospital with what deputies call serious injuries.
The only description for the two suspects are that they are males, and left on foot. A K-9 track was attempted, though unsuccessful.
The Sheriff's Office's Violent Crimes Unit is conducting an investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
Stay with us as we get updates in this case.
