GREENVILLE CO., S.C (FOX CAROLINA) Greenville County deputies said they are investigating a death on East Settlement Road.
At 10 p.m. Monday night, deputies said they responded to a report of a deceased person on East Settlement Road.
Deputies said they found a 52-year-old woman dead upon their arrival. Her cause of death has yet to be determined.
Both the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and the coroner are on scene investigating.
Deputies were also investigating a death on Reeves Avenue Monday night. It is unclear if the two are connected.
Stay with FOX Carolina for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.