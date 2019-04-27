GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County deputies are investigating shooting that occurred on Anderson Road Saturday afternoon.
According to deputies, they responded to a call around 1 p.m. after learning a man had suffered a gunshot wound.
Upon arrival, investigators were able to determine a verbal altercation between two roommates led to the shooting.
The victim was transported to the hospital with what deputies believe to be non-life threatening injuries.
No charges have been made, though the shooter has been detained.
