TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating after they say a person has been shot and taken to a local hospital early Sunday morning.
Lt. Jimmy Bolt with GCSO says deputies responded to the scene around 5:20 a.m. on Boling Road Extension in Taylors and found one victim. Bolt says the person was shot at least one time. That person's condition is unknown as of writing.
GCSO is continuing to investigate and will release further details as they become available.
