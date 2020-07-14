GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a bank robbery at the beginning of July.
According to deputies, the incident occurred at a Poinsett Highway Bank of America ATM in the early morning hours of July 2.
The suspect was captured on surveillance cameras.
Anyone who may know who the person is, or their whereabouts, is asked to reach out to Investigator East either by phone at (864) 467-5287 or by email. One can also call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS:
Shooting death of 21-year-old along Fleetwood Drive under review by Solicitor's Office
Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office to participate in 'Operation Southern Shield' to promote safe driving
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.