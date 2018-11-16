GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - One person is confirmed wounded after a shooting at a Greenville bar and grill early Friday morning.
County dispatchers tell FOX Carolina they can confirm the single gunshot wound victim, which was called in around 1 a.m. at the Swagg Bar & Grill on White Horse Road, but could not say more about the scene.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office later released more details surrounding what happened.
Deputies say the responded around 12:45 a.m. and found a 30-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital, and as of writing is in critical condition and still in the operating room.
GCSO says county forensics are on scene and investigators are en route.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 23-Crime.
FOX Carolina is on the scene to gather more information. Stay tuned for updates.
