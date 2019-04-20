GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say a teen who went missing Saturday afternoon has been safely located.
GCSO previously said 13-year-old Michael Shalon Williams was last seen around 3 p.m. on Brookforest Drive and asked residents to call 911 if they saw him. Deputies later told local media around 1:44 a.m. Sunday he was found safe.
