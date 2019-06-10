GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted robbery at a Greenville bank Monday morning.
They say a single suspect walked into the BB&T on Old Spartanburg Road around 11:20 a.m. A note was presented to the bank teller demanding money.
Deputies say that during that time, a phone rang inside the bank - causing the suspect to immediately flee.
They left empty handed.
Deputies say the suspect is believed to be driving a white in color vehicle. The make and model are unknown at this time.
Anyone who may recognize the suspect, or have information on the incident, are asked to contact Investigator East at (864) 467-5287 or teast@greenvillecounty.org.
They can also call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
