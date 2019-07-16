GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office took to social media to ask for help identifying a suspect they say damaged an Upstate church's signs in June.
According to a Facebook post, deputies say the suspect caused significant property damage to Northwood Baptist Church's signs on June 25.
Anyone with information on who the suspect may be is asked to contact Investigator Avigliano at (870) 814-8696, bavigliano@greenvillecounty.org, or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.