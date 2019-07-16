Greenville Co. Church Vandal 7/16

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office took to social media to ask for help identifying a suspect they say damaged an Upstate church sign in June. 

 Source: Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office

According to a Facebook post, deputies say the suspect caused significant property damage to Northwood Baptist Church's signs on June 25. 

Anyone with information on who the suspect may be is asked to contact Investigator Avigliano at (870) 814-8696, bavigliano@greenvillecounty.org, or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME. 

