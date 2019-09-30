Missing GVL man, Justin Carter

Justin Carter, 26, was last seen around 4 a.m. on River Watch Drive in Greenville County. 

 Source: Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say a man last seen on Friday, September 27 has now been safely located. 

According to deputies, 26-year-old Justin Alexander Carter was last seen in the early hours of September 27 - around 4 a.m. - on River Watch Drive in Greenville County. 

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and red gym shorts. Deputies say he was driving a blue Lexus with the tag #8667KS. 

On Monday morning, deputies say Justin was located and is safe. 

