GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team say a 13-year-old who went missing in the Simpsonville area has been found, and is safe.
Levi Chouraki was last seen on a bicycle near Plum Hill Way in Simpsonville around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 29.
Levi is 5 feet tall, around 90 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.
Around 6:22 a.m. on May 30, deputies said Levi had been found safe.
