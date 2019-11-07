GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Thursday morning, deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a man who was reported missing Wednesday night has been safely located.
Deputies say 36-year-old James Andrew Matthews was reported missing around 7:20 p.m. They say Matthews reportedly suffers from borderline autism.
He was last seen at 8:00 a.m. leaving a residence on Howell Road wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and black pants. He apparently left on foot.
Deputies didn't release details of where Matthews was found, only saying he was located and is safe.
