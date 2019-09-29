GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a man they say was last seen on Friday, September 27.
According to deputies, 26-year-old Justin Alexander Carter was last seen in the early hours of September 27 - around 4 a.m. - on River Watch Drive in Greenville County.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and red gym shorts. Deputies say he was driving a blue Lexus with the tag #8667KS.
Anyone with information on Justin's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office immediately.
