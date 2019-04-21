GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say they're looking for a man who hasn't been seen since Sunday afternoon.
GCSO says 60-year-old Charles Moore was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Rosebud Lane. He is described at standing at 5 feet 8 inches tall with gray hair, and weighs about 135 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a dark shirt along with a pair of jeans.
Anyone who knows where he is should call 911 or dial (864) 271-5210 and select option 8. You are asked to keep him in sight until a deputy arrives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.