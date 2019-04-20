GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies need your help finding a missing teen who hasn't been seen since Saturday afternoon.
GCSO says 13-year-old Michael Shalon Williams was last seen around 3 p.m. on Brookforest Drive. He was last seen wearing a red Levi's sweatshirt, black jeans and Nike shoes colored red, black, and white. He was also carrying a backpack that is purple and black in color. The sweatshirt in the photo provided is the exact same one he was last seen wearing.
Anyone who knows where Michael is should call 911.
