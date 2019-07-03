GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they're searching for a 34-year-old woman last seen on the evening of July 2.
According to deputies, Tiffany Renne Lanning was last seen at 60 Roper Mountain Road.
She is described as standing 5'10'' and weighing about 150 lbs. Tiffany has black hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call (864) 271-5210.
