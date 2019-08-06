GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) An investigation is currently underway after Greenville County deputies say a man robbed a bank along E. North Street.
According to deputies, a man wearing a striped shirt with khaki pants and glasses entered the CresCom Bank around 4 p.m. and presented a teller with a note demanding money.
Deputies say the suspect left the building on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported. Deputies are unsure at this time if the man was armed.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
