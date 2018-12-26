GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County deputies said they were investigating a robbery on North Pleasantburg Drive Wednesday night.
Deputies say a man, wearing a cargo jacket and black beanie hat, walked into the Citgo gas station on N. Pleasantburg around 8:30 p.m.
They said he then went behind the counter and threatened the clerk, asking for cash from the register.
Right now, it is unclear if the suspect was armed during the incident.
He left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Deputies are working with K-9s to canvas the area.
Further details are limited. Stay with FOX Carolina for more.
