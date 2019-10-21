GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) An investigation is underway in Greenville County after deputies say an armed robbery took place within an area hotel.
According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in a room at the Southern Suites Hotel on October 4.
The suspect was caught on surveillance video driving a silver Dodge, and was armed at the time with a black semi-handgun.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, or their whereabouts, is asked to call Investigator Moates at (864) 467-5283 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
