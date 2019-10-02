GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying some people they say are suspects in an armed robbery that took place on September 25.
Deputies say the crime happened around 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the BP Gas Station on Augusta Road. They say two suspects approached a newspaper delivery person sitting in their car.
One of the suspects reportedly presented a gun, while the other reached into the vehicle and stole the victim's purse. They fled the scene in a silver Honda Accord.
Both the suspects and suspect vehicle were caught on security video.
Anyone with information on who the suspects may be is asked to call Investigator Sparkman at (864) 467-5092 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
