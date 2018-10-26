GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Greenville County deputies announced Friday that they are seeking assistance in identifying two suspects in connection to an attempted murder.
Deputies said that on October 21, a victim was walking down Old Easley Highway when they were assaulted by two unidentified males.
The victim told deputies they were chased into a wooded area near railroad tracks leading toward Pendleton Road.
Deputies said the two suspects physically assaulted the victim, stabbing them at least once. The victim required medical attention.
The Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating and/or identifying the car and suspects connected to the assault.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the 23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS: Suspect arrested in connection with suspicious packages
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.