7-Eleven attempted robbery suspect

Surveillance footage shows a person deputies say tried to rob a Greenville County 7-Eleven gas station.

 (Photo: Greenville County S.O./ May 8, 2019)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies need your help finding a suspect who tried to rob a gas station earlier in May.

GCSO says the suspect tried to rob the 7-Eleven on Wade Hampton Boulevard on May 3. A photo released by GCSO shows the suspect wearing a dark hoodie, white gloves, and possibly a face covering.

Anyone with information should contact Inv. East at (864) 467-5287 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

