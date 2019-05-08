GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies need your help finding a suspect who tried to rob a gas station earlier in May.
GCSO says the suspect tried to rob the 7-Eleven on Wade Hampton Boulevard on May 3. A photo released by GCSO shows the suspect wearing a dark hoodie, white gloves, and possibly a face covering.
Anyone with information should contact Inv. East at (864) 467-5287 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
