GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say a high-speed chase that began in the county has ended just north of the border with North Carolina Thursday evening.
County dispatchers confirm to FOX Carolina the chase is moving in the direction of US-25 and SC-414. A viewer originally tipped us off to the chase as it moved on South Buncombe Road in Greer.
We're told the chase started as a traffic stop on I-85 at White Horse Road. The chase has since resulted in three deputies' patrol cars being hit by the suspect driver. We're told all three deputies affected are okay.
The chase eventually came to an end at mile marker 3 on US-25 in North Carolina according to dispatch. They also tell us the driver is in custody.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, they found three females in the vehicle, which they say was stolen with a paper tag attached. HCSO says the car crashed when the driver got off the exit and then tried to get back on the highway. However, the rain made the road too slick, meaning the car couldn't quite make it and crashed.
Stay tuned to FOX Carolina for more details as we get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.