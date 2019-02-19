GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A Traveler's Rest man has been arrested on 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor, Attorney General Wilson released to media. Bobby Justin Smith, 35, is accused of possession and distribution of child pornography by investigators.
Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office made the arrest.
Investigators with the Attorney General's Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), both also members of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation and arrest.
Smith was arrested on February 19, 2019. He is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
He is also charged with eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
