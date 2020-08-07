GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Greenville County man has been arrested for 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to Attorney General Alan Wilson.
Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office made the arrest.
Investigators received multiple CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to 27 year old Thomas Matthew Reddy.
Investigators state Reddy distributed files of child sexual abuse material.
Reddy was arrested on August 6, 2020.
He is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
MORE NEWS - Asheville man arrested in Black Street area; facing gun and drug charges
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.